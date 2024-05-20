Russia’s military superiority over Ukraine to grow, European intelligence thinks

NEW YORK, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s military superiority over Ukraine will continue to grow unless the West takes urgent measures to change the situation, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said citing sources in European intelligence.

According to one intelligence official, "unless Western countries quickly step up," Russia's military superiority over Ukraine will continue to grow. In particular, the intelligence sources insist that Russia is purportedly planning to create a 1.5 mln-strong regular army by 2026 because it expects a standoff with NATO. That said, the sources do not make any suggestions as to what the West must do to tip the scales in its favor.

Earlier, Julianne Smith, US Permanent Representative to NATO, said that the US did not think that a war between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is imminent.

At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin branded periodic Western claims of Moscow’s purported intention to wage war on NATO as nonsense.