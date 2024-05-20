China ready to boost cooperation with Russia, protect stability together — top diplomat

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. China is ready to bolster strategic cooperation with Russia and jointly protect global stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Astana.

"The leaders of the two countries <...> jointly asserted strengthening Sino-Russian strategic cooperation in the new situation and displayed adherence to preserving global strategic stability," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying. "China is ready together with Russia <...> to implement a number of important agreements reached by the two heads of state and promote China-Russia ties to a new level," he added.

According to the Chinese diplomat, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first state visit to China at the start of his new presidential term was "a complete success." Wang noted that the visit took place on the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his opinion, Beijing and Moscow must boost mutual support, bolster cooperation and maintain security and stability in the region.