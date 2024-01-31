Kronshtadt submarine joins Russian Navy

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Kronshtadt diesel-electric submarine of Lada-class project 677 has joined the Russian Navy. The flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg, TASS correspondent reported.

The Defense Ministry said the submarine joined the Kola flotilla of the Northern fleet.

"It is a gala day for the Navy, as we accept a new-generation submarine based on new physical principles and armed with powerful weapons. The submarine will operate in a brigade of the Northern fleet," Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov said at the ceremony adding the sub confirmed its reliability, maneuverability and stealth features at trials.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov, Northern fleet Commander Alexander Moiseyev, and representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and the shipyard.

Submarines of project 677 are fourth-generation non-nuclear boats. They are designated for independent operations against surface warships and submarines in the assigned area, cruise missile strikes at ground targets and anti-submarine defense of coastal areas. The surface displacement is 1,750 tons, the length is 68 meters. Full underwater speed is 21 knots, the range in surface trim is 6,000 miles at a speed of 7 knots. The submarines are armed with Kalibr missiles and six 533mm torpedoes. The crew is 35 men.