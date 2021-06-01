Five Southeast Asian states eye Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Five Southeast Asian countries show their interest in Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter, CEO of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Aleksandr Mikheyev said on Tuesday.

"We are holding negotiations with several countries. We see requests and interest. Southeast Asia, four or five countries [show their interest]," the chief executive said.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multi-role fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground, and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.

The Russian Armed Forces received the first Su-57 fighter in 2020.

Russia’s Aerospace Force will get 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024, and their number in the Russian Armed Forces will grow to 76 by 2028.