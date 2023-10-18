Biden ineligible to be elected US president if born in Israel — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden could not have been elected to office had he been born in Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Just now, [US President Joe] Biden has claimed that he was born in Israel. This means he should not have been elected US president," she noted.

"Russia’s 'meddling' in the US election is becoming increasingly more ingenious," the diplomat added.

During a visit to Tel Aviv, the US president said that he was born in Israel, but according to open sources Biden was born on November 20, 1942 in Pennsylvania in the US.

According to the US Constitution, only a natural-born US citizen can become the country’s president.