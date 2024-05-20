China ready to closely cooperate with Russia to develop SCO — top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. China is ready for cooperation with Russia and other countries in the interests of developing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Astana.

"China is ready to closely cooperate with the Russian side and other member countries of the organization to ensure the SCO’s sustainable progress," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

According to the top Chinese diplomat, Beijing will pool efforts with Moscow within the SCO to ensure regional security, stability and development. He also called for joint efforts in the interests of "fairer and more reasonable global governance."

He stressed that amid the current international situation the organization’s member countries must stay united, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, which "is in line with the tendency of multipolarity."

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was set up by Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in Shanghai in June 2001. India and Pakistan joined the organization in 2017, and Iran - in 2023. The process of Belarus’ admission is expected to be finalized soon.