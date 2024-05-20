{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Updated at: 

US confirms its intention to militarize space — Russian envoy to UN

"The United States and its allies with their typical cynicism were loudly proclaiming their adherence to peaceful space," Vasily Nebenzya said

UNITED NATIONS, May 20. /TASS/. The US has confirmed its true plans to militarize space by voting against Russia’s draft resolution on preventing an arms race in space at the UN Security Council (UNSC), Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at the council’s session.

"The United States and its allies with their typical cynicism were loudly proclaiming their adherence to peaceful space. Today, after they confirmed their true intentions to continue militarizing space and develop relevant weapons, their attempts to justify their actions by the purportedly non-consensual nature of our draft look particularly shameless and hypocritical," the Russian diplomat said.

"The reason why you did not support our draft today is pretty simple: you just want to have complete freedom to use space for military purposes and deploy there any types of arms," he said.

"Naturally, the current situation requires our analysis and response. That said, Russia continues to adhere to its obligations in outer space in accordance with international law," he added.

Earlier, the UNSC failed to adopt a Russia-initiated draft resolution on preventing an arms race in outer space. Seven out of 15 UNSC members, including Russia and China, voted in favor of the resolution, while seven voted against and Switzerland abstained. A resolution is adopted when supported by nine Security Council members and vetoed by neither of the permanent members.

Tags
Foreign policyUnited StatesVasily Nebenzya
UNSC fails to adopt Russia’s draft resolution on preventing arms race in outer space
Seven out of 15 UN Security Council members, including Russia and China, voted in favor of the resolution, while seven voted against and Switzerland abstained
Read more
Swiss 'pseudo-conference' on Ukraine peace settlement has no 'added value' — UN envoy
According to Vasily Nebenzya, the conference will be focused on "the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky peace formula, which was supported by a representative of the Kiev regime during one of the Security Council meetings last week"
Read more
Lavrov welcomes Xi Jinping's proposal for Ukraine conference
The ministers discussed the results of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China
Read more
Patriarch Kirill thanks Putin for supporting Orthodox Church endeavors
In his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the patriarch also expressed the hope that their interaction would continue to promote the ideals of mercy and love in people's lives, and would contribute to peace and harmony in society
Read more
ICC prosecutor requests arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders — statement
The prosecutor also requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant
Read more
Forum on future of BRICS countries may be held in 2025
According to The Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives, the VISION FORUM BRICS+ may be held in 2025 in the UAE
Read more
West to push for Ukraine deal on their terms, Russia won't bend — Medvedev
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia, unlike the Ukrainian side, had never rejected any negotiations
Read more
Russian forces cut off ammunition supplies to Ukrainian forces in Volchansk — lawmaker
Viktor Vodolatsky also said the liberation of Staritsa would make it possible to reduce to a minimum and later completely remove the threat of bombardments for the Belgorod Region
Read more
Preparations for Putin’s visit to DPRK ongoing — Kremlin spokesman
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited the Russian President to visit his country when he traveled to Russia in September
Read more
US confirms its intention to militarize space — Russian envoy to UN
"The United States and its allies with their typical cynicism were loudly proclaiming their adherence to peaceful space," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Zelensky may be target of assassination a la Hitler in 1944 — Medvedev
"However, it will change nothing either for the Ukrainians or for us," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council stressed
Read more
Five DDoS attacks detected during Putin’s annual Q&A session
One of the attacks was aimed directly at the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company
Read more
Another 10 planes with Russian peacekeepers arrive in Moscow Region
They have landed at the Chkalovsky airfield, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Israeli foreign ministry sets up crisis center over potential ICC warrant for PM
Israel Katz also noted that he plans to get in touch with his counterparts from leading countries to recruit their support against the ICC
Read more
Putin tells his Q&A session viewers he is not alien
The president assured he had proof and witnesses
Read more
Russian troops destroy 9,700 artillery guns in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian Battlegroup North units kept advancing deep into the Ukrainian army’s defenses in the Kharkov area over the past day
Read more
Raiffeisen Bank International denies plans to remain in Russia
The amount of bank loans in Russia dropped by 56% over the last two years
Read more
Assassination attempt on Slovak PM Fico was planned in advance — defense minister
It is reported that doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the patient
Read more
International Criminal Court requests arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defense minister
Among the accusations pressed against Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant are "Wilful Killing… or Murder as a war crime," "Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime"
Read more
Another five Chinese brands to enter Russian market in 2024
"By the end of the year the number of new Chinese brands may reach 10," analysts said
Read more
Ukrainians have long lived in unlawful state — Medvedev
"They have not lived in a state of law before and now everything will stay as it is," the politician said
Read more
Medvedev says Kissinger ‘completely wrong’ about main threat to humanity
Dmitry Medvedev stressed that "subtle considerations about preventing existential threats do not work during bloody conflicts"
Read more
Medvedev sees no chance of Kiev winning even it fights until 'last Ukrainian'
Dmitry Medvedev believes that "the population of a broken Ukraine realizes this only too well," noting that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky canceled the country’s presidential election knowing that he would likely "lose spectacularly"
Read more
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Read more
T-80 tanks help Russian troops advance in Avdeyevka area
"Tanks delivered fire from a distance of 800 meters under constant enemy shelling," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia urges US to abandon destructive policy course on CTBT — Zakharova
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, "the experiment does not contradict Russia’s understanding of a ‘subcritical’ test and therefore does not violate the provisions of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty or the US moratorium on nuclear tests"
Read more
Russia’s military superiority over Ukraine to grow, European intelligence thinks
The intelligence sources insist that Russia is purportedly planning to create a 1.5 mln-strong regular army by 2026 because it expects a standoff with NATO
Read more
Russian embassy quashes rumors of coup attempt in Congo as fake news
The situation in the country is calm, the diplomatic misson said
Read more
Over 20 countries to take part in Let's Travel! Tourism forum
Last year, more than 2,800 delegates from 70 Russian constituent entities and 11 foreign countries took part in the forum, the office of deputy PM added
Read more
Congolese armed forces thwart coup attempt — spokesman
Gunfire was heard in the morning near the residence of Vital Kamerhe
Read more
Book of Condolence to be opened at British Embassy in Moscow over Queen Elizabeth II death
According to the embassy, people may also leave their condolences on the official website of the royal family
Read more
Ukrainian official suggests turning Soviet monument into LGBT symbol
The Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kiev was unveiled in 1982 to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Soviet Union and the reunification of Ukraine with Russia in 1654
Read more
Air defenses down 103 Ukrainian drones, 12 ATACMS missiles, 4 Hammer bombs over day
Russian forces also hit concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 112 areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia’s envoy to UN exposes Western lies in UNSC after Blinken's visit to Kiev
Vasily Nebenzya said that this was not the only example of lies or understatements by Western representatives
Read more
Israeli military kill about 50 terrorists in Rafah — IDF
During the operation, fighters also discovered dozens of tunnels that they intend to destroy
Read more
Russia ready to send rescuers to help find Iranian president’s helicopter — diplomat
"We have declared our readiness and are waiting for the decision of the Iranian side," Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in Tehran added
Read more
Biden ineligible to be elected US president if born in Israel — Russian diplomat
During a visit to Tel Aviv, the US president said that he was born in Israel, but according to open sources Biden was born on November 20, 1942 in Pennsylvania in the US
Read more
Nuclear drills to be held 'in due time' — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on instructions from President Vladimir Putin the General Staff had begun preparations for an exercise to be held in the near future involving missile units of the Southern Military District, aircraft and naval ships
Read more
Russia keeping tabs on US nuclear activity in Nevada, senior diplomat says
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow has been registering "all public signals coming from the US administration regarding this"
Read more
Two powerful explosions rocks Kharkov
An air raid alert has been in effect in the Kharkov Region for almost eight hours
Read more
Ukraine’s real losses should be counted in millions — ex-Polish army general staff chief
"The Ukrainians are losing this war," Rajmund Andrzejczak said, describing the situation as "very, very dramatic"
Read more
Chairman of Georgia’s ruling party blasts foreign ministers for speaking at protest
Garibashvili suggested that foreign diplomats feel dismissive toward Georgia
Read more
Russia fighting puppet regime in Kiev, people to win from its defeat, security chief says
As Nikolay Patrushev said, ordinary Ukrainians have long understood that they were simply used as a bargaining chip, a tool to contain Russia
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave positions in eastern Paraskoviyevka near Ugledar, says DPR
According to adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky, the Ukrainian military abandoned most of the bodies of dead soldiers in the combat area
Read more
UNSC fails to adopt Russia’s draft resolution on preventing arms race in outer space
Seven out of 15 UN Security Council members, including Russia and China, voted in favor of the resolution, while seven voted against and Switzerland abstained
Read more
Finland may open its border with Russia after relevant law is passed — PM
The prime minister cited intelligence data indicating that the situation on the border is unchanged
Read more
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian combat group in eastern Chasov Yar, says DPR
Despite intensive strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces and artillery, the Ukrainian military is still attempting to redeploy reserves to the town’s eastern part, according to the report
Read more
Russia’s container market up 11.4% in January-April — Fesco
Meanwhile, in April the market gained 8% in annual terms to 574,000 TEU. Container shipments via the port of St. Petersburg remain the main growth factor, the transport group noted
Read more
DPR’s head calls for eliminating Western combat vehicles supplied to Ukraine
Denis Pushilin noted that the exhibition presents only a small part of what has been destroyed by Russian troops
Read more
NATO's attempts to create anti-Russian bridgehead in Central Asia worrisome — MFA
According to Sergey Overchenko, the US and NATO are trying to "entice" the Central Asian countries into so-called partnership programs and continuing unflagging attempts to bring their military infrastructure to the region
Read more
China ready to closely cooperate with Russia to develop SCO — top Chinese diplomat
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for joint efforts in the interests of "fairer and more reasonable global governance"
Read more
Zelensky usurps power in Ukraine, Medvedev says
The constitutional powers of the current Ukrainian president expire on the night of May 21
Read more
Kiev deems dead fighters missing to avoid removing bodies from battlefield — Ukrainian POW
According to Andrey Lazarkevich, in the current situation Ukrainian servicemen prefer to surrender as prisoners of war
Read more
Russia lifts ban on export of gasoline from May 20 to June 30 — decree
The decision was made taking into account the saturation of the domestic market for motor fuel, preventing a decrease in refining volumes at individual oil refineries due to overstocking of motor gasoline
Read more
Helicopter with Iranian president crash lands near border with Azerbaijan — agency
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several more officials were reported onboard
Read more
Afghanistan ready to sign agreement on transit of goods with 3 countries, including Russia
Acting Industry and Trade Minister Nooruddin Azizi noted that Afghanistan could become a convenient point for the transit of goods to the states of South Asia
Read more
China appreciates Putin's position on Taiwan — Foreign Ministry
As Wang Yi clarified, Putin reaffirmed his commitment to the "One China" principle in a speech after his election victory
Read more
Any regulatory acts in Ukraine are illegal, as those in Hitler's Germany — Medvedev
"In this case regulatory acts adopted by a criminal state cannot be considered law in its true sense," the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council explained
Read more
Russia, China warn US, NATO against setting up military infrastructure in Afghanistan
The leaders of Russia and China also expressed their intention "to boost Afghanistan-related partner interaction both at the bilateral level and on multilateral platforms"
Read more
Russia to create nationwide system to counter DDoS attacks by end of 2024
Also, it is planned to create a system for monitoring the quality of communications services in the near future
Read more
Indian Army receives 27,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles — newspaper
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of a joint Indian-Russian venture to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in the country in March 2019
Read more
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik becomes absolute world heavyweight champion
He beat Briton Tyson Fury in a 12-round fight held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Read more
Putin holds telephone conversation with Iran's First Vice President after Raisi's death
The Russain leader "stressed that he knew Ebrahim Raisi well and thought highly of him as a reliable partner who made an invaluable personal contribution to expansion of friendly relations between Russia and Iran"
Read more
Helicopter carrying Iranian president crashes due to technical failure — news agency
On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan Province
Read more
Zelensky signs laws extending martial law for another 90 days
The extension of martial law in the country for such a period means the cancellation of parliamentary elections in Ukraine, which were scheduled to be held in October
Read more
Russia creates sanitary zone to protect its cities from Ukrainian shelling — Kremlin
On May 17, Putin explained the Russian military's offensive in the direction of Kharkov by the Ukrainian military’s continued shelling of residential areas in the border regions, including Belgorod
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian Baba Yaga drones more effectively with thermal imagers
According to CEO of Laboratory PPSh Denis Oslomenko, the Baba Yaga drone flies through Starlink and cannot be supressed
Read more
Kazakhstan regards Russia as strategic partner, ally — Tokayev
Bilateral trade between the two countries is successfully developing, "having hit a record figure of $27 bln, though there is more to come, of course," the Kazakh leader said
Read more
Russia to rely not on 'Western guarantees' but on its army — Medvedev
"Any newly-minted Fuhrer' of the Ukrainian Reich is capable of tearing it up at any moment for opportunistic reasons," the politician noted
Read more
Netanyahu accuses ICC of anti-Semitism, distorting reality
It is aimed against the Israel Defense Forces soldiers who are heroically fighting against vile Hamas, Netanyahu said
Read more
US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle hit near Avdeyevka — security forces
According to objective control data, the crew members of the armored vehicle were injured
Read more
Kiev insists on unattainable demands for settlement — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, Zelensky’s approval rating has dropped to approximately 60%, because "the Ukrainians are tired of war"
Read more
Pentagon chief promises 'steady flow' of weapons to Ukraine 'week after week'
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that "much more US military assistance" is on its way to Ukraine
Read more
Patriot supplies unlikely to impact Russia’s plans to liberate Kharkov, expert says
According to Roman Shkurlatov, two Patriot systems will not make Kharkov safe
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Putin to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in St. Petersburg
Read more
Starlink’s failure helps Russian army take Kiev forces by surprise in Kharkov Region — WP
In addition, Ukrainian forces were facing ammunition shortages due to a stalled US aid package
Read more
Moscow expects implementation of agreements with Tehran — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russia and Iran would continue to develop their relationship gradually, including in terms of the tasks of "strengthening security"
Read more
Slovak PM Robert Fico’s condition improving — doctors
Fico, who survived an assassination attempt last Wednesday, was hospitalized at Roosevelt Hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica
Read more
Putin agrees life for Russian citizens has become more challenging
The level of income, health care, the situation with garbage and utilities are the most burning issues for Russians now, the leader stresses
Read more
Rasisi’s helicopter passenger twice called to say he was feeling bad — senior diplomat
"Shortly after the accident, we managed to speak with Tabriz’s Friday Prayer Imam," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahdi Safari said
Read more
About 15,000 children killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023 — authorities
At least 30 children died of malnutrition
Read more
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Read more
Contact established with two passengers of Raisi’s helicopter — vice president
According to Mansouri, there were three helicopters and radio contact was lost with the one carrying the president
Read more
Raisi’s death to cause no change in Iran's domestic policies, Russian senator says
Vladimir Dzhabarov noted that "after the overthrow of the Shah, when Ayatollah Khomeini and then his followers rose to power in Iran, the situation in the country stabilized"
Read more
End of Zelensky’s term to have no effect on Russia’s operation — Kremlin
The powers of the current Ukrainian president under the current Constitution expire on May 21
Read more
Press review: Kiev eyes expanded strikes on Russia and takeaways from Putin's China visit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 20th
Read more
Sending NATO instructors to Ukraine without Russia’s consent dangerous — expert
As Mark Episkopos notes, sending NATO instructors to Ukraine "without a larger strategy for ending" the fighting would be "a recipe for disaster" and would "bring NATO and Russia within a hair’s breadth of open conflict"
Read more
Russia to supply BTR-80 armored personnel carriers for UN peacekeepers
The official did not specify what country is the customer of the military equipment for the UN peacekeeping force
Read more
French Interior Ministry ignores Russian volunteers banned from working at Olympics
In the text of the letter, the volunteers recalled that they had been "selected by the Organizing Committee of the 2023 Olympic and Paralympic Games (for the 2024 Paris Olympics), each one given a mission" and had already received visas, bought tickets to France and were ready to start working
Read more
Russia remaining second largest supplier of LNG to Spain
In the first four months of 2024, Madrid purchased 26,854 GWh of gas from Russia, according to data provided by Spanish energy company Enagas
Read more
Ukrainian forces unprepared to withstand Russian offensive near Kharkov — newspaper
It also emphasized that Russia had "a huge advantage in artillery shells," adding that "depleted Ukrainian air defenses" were unable to counter Russian air power
Read more
Georgian president vetoes bill on foreign agents
The Georgian legislature passed a bill on foreign agents in the third reading on May 14
Read more
Turkish drone discovers potential fragments of Raisi’s helicopter — Anadolu
The IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Hossein Salami confirmed it
Read more
Russian army engineers remotely destroy over 70 Ukrainian boats in Kherson area
It is reported that the Ukrainian military uses the Ptakhi Madyara group of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators who try to remove discovered mines from rivers
Read more
Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov
This was reported by a representative of law enforcement agencies
Read more
AI should be used in line with user control principle — expert
According to Director of the Center for legal assistance to individuals in the digital environment, only people should be held accountable for the repercussions of artificial intelligence judgments
Read more
Macron must know that Kiev uses French weapons to commit war crimes — diplomat
According to Miroshnik, the Russian foreign ministry calls for bringing Ukraine’s leadership to responsibility "for violating the norms and principles of humanitarian law"
Read more
FACTBOX: Iran confirms death of President Raisi in helicopter crash
All passengers and crew of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi were killed in the crash, according to Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir Hossein Kolivand
Read more