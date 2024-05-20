Number of people injured in Bishkek unrest rises to 41 — government headquarters

BISHKEK, May 20. /TASS/. The number of people injured during the recent unrest in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, has increased to 41, according to the Republican media headquarters of the Kyrgyz government.

"A total of 41 individuals sought medical assistance, with 11 currently receiving inpatient treatment as of the morning of May 20," the statement read. The headquarters reported that two patients remain in the city's emergency medical hospital, one with a traumatic brain injury and the other with a fractured femur. Both patients are in stable condition.

"Additionally, on May 19, eight foreign nationals sought medical help and were hospitalized at the International Medical University clinic. The day before, the Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, visited them to assess their health. Two of the foreigners were diagnosed with nasal bone fractures, while the others had blunt injuries to the head, bruises, and abrasions," the statement noted. The condition of the injured foreigners is "relatively fair."

Clashes erupted in Bishkek on the night of May 18 between local residents, sparked by a fight on May 13 involving Indian and Pakistani students and locals in one of the capital's districts. According to official sources, more than 40,000 students from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are currently enrolled at Kyrgyzstan's universities.

In response to the incident, approximately 2,700 police officers and over 1,000 community volunteers were deployed to maintain order in Bishkek. The city police department has assured that the situation in the city is stable and fully under control. Criminal proceedings have been initiated for "hooliganism," and four foreign nationals as well as several Kyrgyz citizens have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the disturbances.