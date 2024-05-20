UNITED NATIONS, May 21. /TASS/. Countries helping mediate a peaceful settlement in Ukraine should take note that Vladimir Zelensky's term in office as president expires on May 20, said Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the UN.

"It is important that those of you who are trying to make efforts for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis understand this. We have never given up on diplomacy, unlike the Kiev ringleader, who also banned himself from any talks with Russia," he said at a UN Security Council meeting devoted to Western arms supplies to Kiev. "Because, as the Western and Ukrainian press concedes, today is the last day of his legitimate term of office in accordance with the constitution of his own country, any potential mediators need to take this into account. It runs counter to common sense to discuss any issues, let alone sign any documents with leaders who have lost their legitimacy."

Nebenzya also said that "any potential negotiations should be based on a fair consideration of Russia's security concerns and proceed from the new territorial realities."

"Without addressing the root cause of the Ukrainian conflict, it will not be possible to ensure lasting peace. We are ready to work with everyone who shares this position and who does not want to be responsible, together with the collective West and the Zelensky regime, for the senseless destruction of tens of thousands of Ukrainians who do not want to continue hostilities," he said.

According to the Ukrainian constitution, Vladimir Zelensky’s term in office expires on May 20 as he was elected in 2019 for a five-year term. However, under wartime conditions, Kiev has refused to hold a presidential election. The opposition in the Ukrainian legislature insists that Zelensky will cease to be a legitimate president starting on May 21. Former Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadim Pristaiko said Kiev's Western partners are also concerned about the legal aspect of the situation.