Polish PM says nine people arrested over alleged sabotage attacks at Russia’s request

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Nine people have been arrested in Poland on suspicion of carrying out sabotage attacks that were allegedly ordered by Russia, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on TVN24 television.

"At this time, we have nine suspects arrested and charged with direct involvement in sabotage attacks in Poland at the request of Russian services. This concerns beatings, arson and attempted arson," he said.

According to Tusk, the people are mercenaries or members of the underworld and include the nationals of Poland, Ukraine and Belarus.