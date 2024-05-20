Russia, Brazil actively cooperating within BRICS, G20 — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil have close positions on many international issues and are closely cooperating within BRICS and the Group of Twenty, a high-ranging Russian foreign ministry official said.

"Our countries share positions on a range of international problems and are fruitfully cooperating within numerous multilateral formats, in particular as part of cross presidencies this year: Russia is holding BRICS presidency and Brazil is holding the presidency of the Group of Twenty," Dmitry Belov, deputy director of the ministry’s Latin America department, said the opening of the Days of Brazil conference at the Russian State University for the Humanities.

He stressed that Brazil is Russia’s strategic partner in Latin America. "The two countries are actively developing dialogue at various levels, as well as trade-and-economic cooperation, exchanges between ministers and agencies, parliamentary and interregional cooperation," he added.