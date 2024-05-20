Iran to hold extraordinary presidential election on June 28 — Election Headquarters

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. An extraordinary election to the post of the president of Iran will be held on June 28, Mohsen Eslami, the chair of the Iranian Election Headquarters, announced on Monday.

"June 28 is the date for the fourteenth [in Iran’s history] presidential election," Iran’s Mehr news agency quoted Eslami as saying.

According to Eslami, "The Guardian Council was asked to start registering [presidential] candidates before May 28."

The Guardian Council (a supra-parliamentary body composed of members of the clergy) is in charge of approving candidacies running for executive seats in the country’s government, including for the post of the president of Iran.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Also on board were Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem.

Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand pronounced all passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter dead. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports that the Iranian leader died in the crash.

In line with the Iranian Constitution, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber assumed the power of the interim president of the Islamic republic until the elections, which must be organized within 50 days.