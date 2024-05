DONETSK, May 20. /TASS/. Over the past week, Russian air defense systems have detected and intercepted more than 200 Ukrainian drones in the skies over four cities of the People Republics of Donetsk, the press service of the regional department of the FSB told TASS.

According to the FSB, 215 Ukrainian drones were detected and intercepted over Donetsk, Makeyevka, Avdeyevka and Gorlovka.

According to the FSB, among the neutralized UAVs there were both reconnaissance and attack drones.