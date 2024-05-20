China appreciates Putin's position on Taiwan — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities appreciate the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Taiwan issue and are confident of Moscow's further support. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Astana.

"The so-called inauguration ceremony [of the island's chief executive] took place in Taiwan today," Wang was quoted as saying by the website of China's Foreign Ministry. "It should be noted that no matter how the situation in Taiwan changes, it is impossible to change the hard fact that it is part of China."

As Wang clarified, Putin reaffirmed his commitment to the "One China" principle in a speech after his election victory.

"The Chinese side appreciates this," he emphasized.

Wang added that the historical trend toward the eventual unification of China was irreversible. He also expressed the certainty that Moscow would continue to firmly support Beijing in matters concerning China's fundamental interests.

On January 13, the island held the elections of its chief executive and members of the Legislative Yuan (parliament). Lai Ching-te, 64, the island's deputy chief executive, won with 40.05% of the votes cast. His partner in the race, Hsiao Bi-khim, who took over as the island's deputy chief executive. The inauguration ceremony was held on Monday.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, the island has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China that existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.