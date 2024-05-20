Lavrov to attend meeting of SCO foreign ministers

ASTANA, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member countries to discuss preparations for the group’s summit that is scheduled for July 3 and 4.

He also plans to speak about current international and regional issues, prospects for the group’s future development and its adaptation to the formation of a new world order. In other matters, the foreign ministers will discuss the death of the Iranian president and foreign minister in a helicopter crash.

The ministers will also consider candidates for new SCO secretary general and director of the executive committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Organization.

Lavrov will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.