Russian stock indices in the red as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices ended trading in the red on Monday.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index fell by 0.97% to 3,468.09 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.64%, to 1,204.1 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate decreased by 0.54% to 12.503 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate went down by 0.22% to 90.75 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate fell by 0.11% to 98.63 rubles.

"The Russian stock market ended trading in the red against an unfavorable geopolitical background and in the absence of significant positive corporate news," said Freedom Finance Global leading analyst Natalya Milchakova.

"There were price spikes in gold and oil amid the tragic reports from Iran. The rise in the price of gold reflected the increase in geopolitical uncertainty, and oil went up as the event took place in the Middle East region, in the country ranking ninth in the world in production," investment strategist at BCS Investment World Alexander Bakhtin noted.

On Monday, the growth leaders were shares of Seligdar (+2.9%), ordinary shares of BSP (+2.41%), shares of the Renaissance insurance group (+1.66%) and quoted prices of Polyus (+0.94%).

The decline leaders were ordinary shares of LSR (-4.13%), MKB (-3.81%), energy company DEK (-3.56%), preferred shares of Mechel (-3.23%) and ordinary shares of PIK ( -3.21%)

According to a forecast by BCS Investment World, on Tuesday, May 21< the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,425-3,525 points, the ruble-to-dollar exchange rate will amount to 90-92 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX index on Tuesday may vary in the range of 3,450-3,550 points. The dollar-to-ruble rate will most likely spend the trading day in the range of 89-91 rubles, the euro-to-ruble will be in the range of 97.5-99 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will vary in the range of 12.4-12.8 rubles.