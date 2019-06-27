Five DDoS attacks detected during Putin’s annual Q&A session

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Five DDoS attacks have been detected during the annual Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin held on June 20, deputy head of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents Nikolai Murashov stated during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Yes, it is true, this year we have detected five coordinated DDoS attacks on various sources involved in covering the Q&A session of the Russian president. One attack was aimed directly at the VGTRK (All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company - TASS), while four were meant to disengage the means of citizens’ communication with the Russian president," he said.

"Notably, we are rather experienced in repelling these attacks. They did not affect the quality of the Q&A session with the Russian president," Murashov concluded.