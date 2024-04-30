NATO views Russian ‘invasion’ of neighboring member as unlikely in near future — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. Planners at the North Atlantic Council believe that a "Russian invasion outright" of a neighboring NATO country is unlikely any time soon, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The bloc worries that Russia "might spark conflict" in neighboring NATO member countries in the shorter term though, the newspaper wrote.

In a separate report, the WSJ said that the alliance is divided over how member countries view threats. While the bloc considers terrorism and Russia to be its main threats, Turkey and a number of its NATO allies along the Mediterranean Sea are more concerned over regional conflicts, illegal migration and terrorism than Russia, the newspaper added.

At the Vilnius Summit in July 2023, NATO leaders called Russia "the most significant and direct security threat" as they approved the first defense plan since the end of the Cold War era for a conflict with Russia.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed as nonsense repeated allegations by the West that Moscow is planning to fight against NATO.