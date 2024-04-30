US court sentences Russian national to 12 years in jail for supporting terrorism

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. A California court has sentenced Russian national Murat Kurashev to 12 years in prison for "attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization," the US Department of Justice said.

"Kurashev’s attempts to provide that material support were not isolated. They took place over a substantial period of time and his intent with those financial transfers was clear," the agency quoted the prosecutor as saying.

In January Kurashev, who resides in Sacramento, California, admitted his guilt. According to the US Department of Justice, between July 2020 and February 2021, he used money transfer services to send approximately $13,000 to two couriers of a fundraiser for the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group.