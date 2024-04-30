Ukrainian command throws unfit soldiers to front line in Ocheretino, POW recounts

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A captive Ukrainian soldier said he and other mobilized troops, unfit for service on the front line, had been thrown to Ocheretino, northwest of Donetsk, by deceit.

According to Alexander Vedernikov, he was mobilized for military service in the Rovno Region as "relatively fit" and had not received any special training.

"Most of us are unfit for military service. We were told that we would guard the headquarters, <…> [be on] duty at checkpoints over there (near Ocheretino - TASS) or in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions," he said.

Vedernikov recounted that the Ukrainian command had assured him and his fellow soldiers that there would be several more lines of defense in front of them. The soldier said he had learned that they were on the front line in Ocheretino only after he was captured by Russian soldiers.