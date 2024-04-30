G7 agrees to work toward transitioning away from Russian gas imports

ROME, April 30. /TASS/. G7 energy ministers agreed to work toward transitioning away from imports of Russian natural gas, according to a communique issued following their meeting in Turin, Italy.

"We recognize that restricting Russian energy revenues is an essential part of our support to Ukraine and are pursuing to end significant dependency on, and to work on transitioning away from imports of Russian gas as soon as possible," the document reads.

In a separate statement, the Group of Seven reaffirmed its commitment to reduce dependence on civil Russian nuclear-related goods.

"We reaffirm G7 Leaders’ commitment to reduce reliance on civil nuclear-related goods from Russia including promoting a diversified fuel supply chain free from Russian influence and to assist countries seeking to diversify their supply," the ministers said.