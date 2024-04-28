Mass graves of civilians with traces of torture found in Avdeyevka

DONETSK, April 28. /TASS/. Mass graves of civilians with traces of torture have been found in Avdeyevka, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"More mass graves of civilians have been spotted during mine action works. The buried people have their hands tied behind their backs and legs swathed in sticky tape. I’d refrain from going into details but it is obvious that before dying these people were tortured," he said, adding that the graves seem to be made in a hurry.

DPR’s emergencies services told TASS earlier that tens of thousands of munitions had been disposed of in Avdeyevka.