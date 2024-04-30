Fatah, Hamas officials express desire to achieve reconciliation at Beijing talks — envoy

BEIJING, April 30. /TASS/. Delegates from the two Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, expressed their willingness to achieve reconciliation for the sake of Palestinian unity at a meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

At the invitation from China, Fatah and Hamas officials arrived in Beijing several days ago to "hold a deeper and frank dialogue for contributing to intra-Palestinian reconciliation," Lin said. The parties agreed to continue dialogue and seek Palestinian unity as soon as possible, the Chinese diplomat added.

According to him, Fatah and Hamas delegates "have discussed multiple specific issues and achieved progress.".