France denies Olympic accreditation to volunteers from Russia

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. France has turned down accreditation applications from more than 20 Russian nationals who wanted to go to Paris as volunteers during the upcoming Olympic Summer Games, one of the Russian accreditation seekers told TASS after receiving a written refusal from the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee.

"Yesterday, I received an official letter saying that France’s authorities turned down my application for being a volunteer at the Olympic Games," she said. "I contacted more than 20 Russians whom I worked at several Olympics with and who also filed volunteer applications. All of these people, who have vast expertise, have been denied as well."

"The Organizing Committee wrote to me that it is unaware of the reasons why the French authorities have turned down my application. Under France’s domestic security code, the Organizing Committee referred my data to the relevant administrative body for a check. I could have been accredited only after its approval, but, regrettably, my application was declined."

When asked by journalists whether any restrictions would be imposed on Russian and Belarusian volunteers, Paris 2024 volunteer program director Alexandre Morenon-Conde said on March 21, 2023 that the volunteer program was open for all, without any exclusions.

"I am very upset to receive the refusal. Bearing in mind the fact that many volunteers from Russia took part in Olympics before, I think that all applicants with Russian passports have been denied accreditation," she added.

The Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 through August 11. Around 45,000 volunteers are expected to be engaged.