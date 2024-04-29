NATO has had no designs against Russia, will never have them, Blinken claims

DUBAI, April 29. /TASS/. NATO has never had any malicious designs against Russia and will never have them in the future, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"As I mentioned before, the NATO alliance is a defensive alliance, with no designs on Russia, it never has had them, never will have them," the top US diplomat said at the World Economic Forum event in Saudi Arabia.

During the July 2023 summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders called Russia "the most serious and direct threat to security," and approved the first defense plan in case of conflict with Russia since the Cold War era.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western claims that Moscow plans to fight a war against NATO a delirium.