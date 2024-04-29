Two police officers killed in militant attack in Russia’s North Caucasus

CHERKESSK, April 29. /TASS/. Two police officers have been killed and another four suffered wounds in a militant attack on a traffic police unit in Russia’s Karachay-Circassian Region in the North Caucasus, the regional branch of the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Two police officers seconded from the Interior Ministry’s branch in the Kurgan Region were killed. Two officers from the Interior Ministry’s Traffic Police Department in the Karachay-Circassian Region, a member of the regional National Guard unit and a police officer from the Kurgan Region suffered wounds. Five attackers were killed on the spot," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the perpetrators drove up to a temporary traffic police post, threw an explosive device towards police officers and opened fire from automatic weapons. Police officers responded with fire; meanwhile, an explosive device that one of the attackers was carrying detonated.

Several improvised explosive devices were found at the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the attack, the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said. According to investigators, the attackers may have been involved in an assault on a police squad in the city of Karachayevsk on April 22.