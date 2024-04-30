Ukrainian government allocates $392 million to buy more drones

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s government has allocated around $392 million to buy more drones, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said.

Ukraine’s government has already allocated more than $1 billion to purchase drones this year. "The sum that was allocated today will make it possible to supply some 300,000 drones to our security and defense forces," he wrote on his Telegram channel after a cabinet meeting.

Head of the Ukrainian Aerial Intelligence Support Center Maria Berlinskaya said in December 2023 that the Ukrainian army would have to retreat unless combat drone production was organized in the country. She noted that most of Ukrainian weapons were destroyed by Russian combat drones. In March 2024, Ukraine’s army chief, Alexander Syrsky also spoke about the decisive role of combat drones and electronic warfare tool in the course of combat operations. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky promised to ensure the production on one million drones in 2024. The military however complains about the shortage of drones while the ministry of digital transformation suggested that Ukrainians buy components and assemble drones at home.