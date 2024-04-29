UK’s Cameron calls on Hamas to accept ‘very generous’ offer on ceasefire in Gaza

DUBAI, April 29. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron hopes that Hamas will agree to the Israeli proposal on ceasefire in Gaza, he said during the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

In his opinion, Hamas has been given "a very generous offer of sustained 40 days ceasefire, the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners, in return for the release of these hostages" that have remained in captivity for over 200 days.

"I hope Hamas do take this deal and frankly, all the pressure in the world and all the eyes of the world should be on them today saying take that deal," he said.

Previously, Egypt relayed the initiative, negotiated with Israel, to the Palestinian movement. The initiative provides for release of 20 to 40 hostages, held in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for a ceasefire. A Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo in order to provide its answer to the ceasefire proposal. According to the Al-Qahera al-Ihbaria TV channel, the agreement between Hamas and Israel will most likely by achieved "within several days, event despite certain caveats.".