Two civilians injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk region — governor

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Two civilians were injured as Ukrainian troops shelled the village of Kozino in the Kursk Region on Tuesday, Roman Starovoit, governor of the Russian borderline region, said.

"Today, the village of Kozino in the Rylsk District was shelled from Ukrainian territory. Two residents were injured [in the attack]," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Starovoit, 10 homes and a power transmission line were damaged. Also, Kozino and two other villages, Lokot and Gorodishche, were partially disconnected from electricity, he said, adding that emergency teams will start repair work as soon as the situation permits.