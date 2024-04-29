Russian forces liberate settlement of Semyonovka in Donetsk People’s Republic

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have liberated the settlement of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup carried out active operations to liberate the settlement of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, inflicting a defeat on forces of the 68th Infantry Brigade, the 23rd and 115th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 109 Territorial Defense Brigade and mercenaries from the International Legion near Novoalexandrovka, Arkhangelskoye, Tarasovka and Zavetonoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.