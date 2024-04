MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces have downed an aerial target near Belgorod, governor of the Russian borderline region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod District, our air defenses downed an aerial target not far from the city," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, emergency services are clarifying information about consequences on the ground. There were no casualties or damage though, he added, citing preliminary information.