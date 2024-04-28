Russia to grant asylum to Kyrgyz citizen convicted of participation in special military op

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Kyrgyz citizen Askar Kubanychbek, who was convicted in his home country in a mercenary case for taking part in the special military operation, will be granted temporary asylum in Russia, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"My colleagues from the Interior Ministry reported that on April 18, Askar's documents for granting temporary asylum on the territory of Russia were accepted. If there are grounds, the issue of granting citizenship of our country will be decided in due course," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to Volk, the young man lived in Russia even before the start of the special military operation and worked in the film industry. In 2022, he volunteered to go to the operation zone, and when he returned to Kyrgyzstan because of his father's illness, he was prosecuted and accused of mercenarism.