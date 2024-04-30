Report on alleged North Korean missile in Ukraine made by non-field experts — UN source

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. A document insisting that the debris found in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov on January 2 was from a North Korean Hwasong-11 ballistic missile cannot be considered an expert report because it was prepared by several specialists with a different sphere of expertise, a diplomatic source at the UN told TASS.

"There were three experts: on finance, general issues and the nuclear program. There is no such format as a report by separate experts," the source said.

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, said that United Nations sanctions monitors had told a Security Council committee that "the debris from a missile that landed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov on Jan. 2 was from a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile."

Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov labeled as rumors Washington's claims that Pyongyang was providing military aid to Moscow. On October 26, 2023, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports about alleged arms deliveries to Russia from North Korea. According to him, "such reports are many; they are all, as a rule, groundless, with no specifics.".