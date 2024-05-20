Raisi’s death to cause no change in Iran's domestic policies, Russian senator says

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash will not change Tehran’s domestic political course, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs has said.

"The situation in Iran is absolutely stable. Nothing will change in Iran's domestic political course. Iran has been exerting tremendous efforts to this end," Dzhabarov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel. He noted that "after the overthrow of the Shah, when Ayatollah Khomeini and then his followers rose to power in Iran, the situation in the country stabilized." The politician added that the West, especially the Americans, disliked this very much.

At the same time, Dzhabarov believes that Iranian society will fully support Raisi’s successor. As the IRIB government-run TV channel has said, according to the Iranian Constitution the duties of the president will be performed by Mohammad Mokhber, the first vice president, until an early election is held within 50 days.

"When the voice and flight data recorders are found and decoded, the cause of the tragedy will become clear. If it was due to the pilot’s error or helicopter malfunction, that’s one thing. But if, God forbid, it there had been an intervention of an external force - a terrorist attack or sabotage, then, of course, it will look completely different. A search for those who might have done that and an investigation will be launched at once. I know Iran well enough: it is a wise but very strong-willed country, I do not rule out some complications in the Middle East," Dzhabarov said.

He emphasized that Iran's acting president had a very friendly attitude towards Russia well.

"This man has not condemned the special military operation, in contrast to many Western leaders. He even tacitly supported it somehow. I think the relations that are developing between our countries have vast prospects," Dzhabarov believes.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati, and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem were also on board.

Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand said all passengers and crew of Raisi's helicopter had died. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports of the death of the Iranian leader in the crash.