20 houses on fire near Ulan-Ude

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A fire has consumed 20 single-family houses and auxiliary buildings in an Ulan-Ude suburb, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"The fire has engulfed 20 dwelling houses and auxiliary structures, spreading over an area of 10,000 square meters," it said, adding that firefighting operation is complicated by a strong wind with gusts of up to 28 meters per second.

The fire may spread to two neighboring villages and a power substation.

Firefighting operation involved more than 70 rescuers and 19 fire vehicles.