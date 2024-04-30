Russia, Turkey to hold consultations on issues on UN agenda — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will hold consultations on multilateral issues on the United Nations agenda in the coming days, a Russian foreign ministry official told TASS.

According to the official, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin will go to Istanbul on May 2. "It will be another round of bilateral consultations on multilateral issues on the UN agenda," he said.

Earlier, Vershinin met with Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Bilgic to discuss issues of the unimpeded access of agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets in the context of efforts toward ensuring global food security. They also exchanged views on the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and in the Middle East in general with a focus on discussions of these problems within the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly.