US poet Julian Henry Lowenfeld receives Russian passport

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. American poet Julian Henry Lowenfeld has received Russian citizenship. The ceremony took place in the Russian State Historic Museum in presence of Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky.

"Exactly a month ago Russian president signed a decree, awarding you Russian citizenship. This is symbolic because it happened literally a few days after your birthday and the 220th anniversary of Alexander Pushkin’s birthday and you are primarily famous as a great translator, possibly, the best translator of his poems into English," the minister said.

"I know what special place Russia holds in your life. Therefore, your becoming a Russian citizen is logical and absolutely right. I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart," he added.

Julian Henry Lowenfeld

Lowenfeld is an American poet, playwright, trial lawyer, composer and translator. He is fluent in Russian, German, Spanish, French and Italian.

The poet is widely regarded as one of the best translators of Pushkin’s poetry into English.