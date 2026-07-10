Fregat upper stage delivered to Vostochny spaceport — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Roscosmos has announced that the Fregat upper stage has been airlifted to the Vostochny spaceport for subsequent testing. According to a statement, an AN-124-100 aircraft transported the Fregat to Vostochny’s airport, after which it will be moved to the spacecraft assembly and testing facility. There, it will be installed at its designated workstation for further evaluation.

The agency explained that the Fregat upper stage plays a crucial role when used with medium-class launch vehicles, enabling the efficient deployment of one or more spacecraft into various low-Earth orbits and departure trajectories.