Geoscan, UAS Infrastructure Operator agree to integrate comms technologies

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Geoscan and UAS Infrastructure Operator have agreed to cooperate on the development of unmanned technologies and their implementation in forestry, surveying, and cartography, Geoscan press service told TASS.

The corresponding agreement was signed during the Geoscan Technologies 2026 conference.

"A key area of the partnership will be the development of technologies for supporting unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights using ground-based communications infrastructure. This is critical for scaling up the industry and transitioning to the regular and safe use of UAS (unmanned aerial systems) in various sectors of the Russian economy. One of the priority areas of cooperation will be the introduction of UAV technologies into the forestry sector. This involves joint solutions for monitoring forest fires and conducting forest inventory work, which will improve response times and the quality of forest resource management," the statement says.

There are also plans to expand the use of UAVs for aerial photography and other types of surveying, which, according to the press service, should create the basis for obtaining more accurate and timely geospatial data.

"Today, the unmanned aerial vehicle market is entering a scaling phase, and the key factor is not only the technology itself, but also the infrastructure for its implementation—especially given Russia’s vast territories, where the effectiveness of solutions directly depends on their ability to operate over long distances and in remote regions. Partnership with the UAS Infrastructure Operator will allow us to develop systemic solutions—from flight support to data processing—and significantly accelerate the introduction of unmanned aerial vehicles into the economy," Geoscan CEO Alexey Yuretsky noted.