Geoscan offers integrated technology UAV, robotic solution

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. At the Geoscan Technologies 2026 conference, Geoscan presented the Pioneer X concept, which allows for the creation of unmanned ground vehicles and submersible vessels using compatible components and unified integration principles, a TASS correspondent reports.

"It’s important for us that education not only provides an introduction to technology but also the opportunity to develop one’s own solutions. Pioneer X should help create a trajectory in which schoolchildren, students, and engineers can work with a single technology stack and use it to create new devices, services, and educational scenarios," Mikhail Lutsky, head of the group’s educational product development department said at the conference. As Geoscan’s press service noted, Pioneer X is designed to combine hardware, software platform, integration interfaces, and service layer into a single system.

During the presentation, Lutsky demonstrated elements of the concept that have already been implemented in the company’s products and prototypes. "A special emphasis is placed on the concept’s openness to external developers, manufacturers, and educational teams. To this end, the concept includes an API, SDK, integration interfaces, and the option to connect third-party equipment. This should expand the possibilities for using the company’s technologies beyond internal products," the press service added.