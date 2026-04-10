Russian robotics firm suggests merging lunar rover with humanoid robot

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia should look at creating a combined system that would combine a lunar rover and a humanoid robot for Moon missions, Yevgeny Dudorov, Robotics Corporation Deputy CEO for production and technological development, told TASS.

"We see that China and the United States are actively pursuing missions to deliver rovers and other vehicles to the Moon and are already moving toward large-scale exploration — in a sense, the Moon is beginning to be ‘shared’ between countries. As a technological response, we can offer next-level solutions — for example, systems combining a lunar rover and an anthropomorphic robot. This will ensure both mobility and functionality: regardless of the control mode — master-slave mode or autonomous — such a robot will be able to perform tasks comparable to those of a human in a spacesuit, with similar limitations. A fully autonomous anthropomorphic robot capable of independent movement is also possible," the expert said in an interview following the first Russian Space Forum.

He noted that solutions like this are the future. "Given the current level of development of artificial intelligence and technology, this is not a distant prospect — rather, it’s a question of who will be the first to implement such projects. We are exploring several areas, including lunar projects, jointly with organizations of Roscosmos," Dudorov added.

The first Russian Space Forum was held as part of Space Week 2026. TASS is the media sponsor of Space Week 2026.