Russia to carry out three missions to Moon between 2032-2036 — RAS

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The launch of the Luna-28, Luna-29, and Luna-30 spacecraft to explore the Earth’s natural satellite will take place in 2032-2036, according to a presentation by Academician Sergey Chernyshev, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

"Within the framework of the federal project Space Science, several key research areas can be identified. Key goals and objectives have been determined for each area. Thus, the lunar program will help keep Russia among the leading space powers actively exploring the Moon, will provide new knowledge and technologies for lunar exploration, and, ultimately, will allow for the establishment of sovereign Russian territories on the lunar surface," Chernyshev said during a meeting of the RAS Presidium dedicated to the study and exploration of outer space.

According to the presentation, the Luna-28 spacecraft that is to deliver lunar polar soil to Earth, is planned to be launched in 2036. The Luna-29 spacecraft could lift off in 2032, and Luna-30 will fly in 2034.