Roscosmos chief outlines national space industry growth trends

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Advanced space technologies will soon be linked to microelectronics, materials science, and chemistry, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"Space will be developing dynamically in the coming years. These are the most advanced technologies, impacting areas such as microelectronics, materials science, and chemistry. The range of projects will be extremely broad, and there is an opportunity to fully realize their potential," Bakanov said.

During Space Week, the head of the state corporation urged young people interested in space to not be afraid and to join the industry, which is currently undergoing dynamic changes: in addition to technological development, the private sector is also attracting new players. "We are learning, and so are our colleagues: this is a living evolutionary process that sometimes turns into private business, and vice versa. We must go ahead and take bold steps," Bakanov noted.

The first-ever Russian Space Week is taking place from April 6 to 12, 2026, and is timed to coincide with the 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s legendary space flight. The decree establishing this annual event was signed by the Russian president on December 29, 2025. Roscosmos is the organizer.

TASS is the information partner of Space Week 2026.