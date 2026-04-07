All Mars technologies to be trialed on Moon — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Technologies for developing infrastructure on Mars and other planets will most likely be trialed on the Moon, the celestial body closest to Earth, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"Further on, as you know, there is a trend toward multiplanetary exploration, and it will be necessary to build infrastructure on other celestial bodies. Of course, there is much discussion online about Mars and more distant planets. But in any case, most likely, all technologies will first have to be tested on the nearest one, the Moon," the state corporation chief said.

In early April, Bakanov said that the Russian Academy of Sciences had approved the concept of creating a Russian segment of the International Lunar Research Station together with China. In addition, activities related to the lunar program will be carried out by Russia jointly with China and 13 additional countries.

Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration signed a memorandum in May 2025 on building a power station for the International Lunar Research Station. Roscosmos said that the station will conduct fundamental space research and evaluate technologies for long-term unmanned operation with the prospect of human presence on the Moon.