NASA chief to attend Soyuz launch, sees many opportunities for Russia-US cooperation

CAPE CANAVERAL /Florida/, February 13. /TASS/. US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) head Jared Isaacman plans to attend the next launch of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft and believes there are many opportunities for cooperation between Moscow and Washington in space.

"Right now, I am certainly planning to attend the next Soyuz launch," he said at a press conference at the Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida after the launch of the next crew to the International Space Station (ISS), commenting on a TASS request to clarify whether he planned to go to Baikonur.

"There is a lot that we need to accomplish together in the years ahead. There are certainly a lot of opportunities for good conversation," the NASA chief emphasized when asked about specific areas of cooperation between Russia and the United States, as well as the prospects for negotiations with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov. "A good friend will be going up on that mission. So it will be hard to imagine missing it," Isaacman pointed out.

"As you know, the ISS is going to still be up there for a long time. There is a lot that we need to accomplish together [with Russia] in the years ahead. There are certainly a lot of opportunities for good conversation," the NASA chief emphasized when asked about specific areas of cooperation between Russia and the US, as well as the prospects for negotiations with Bakanov. At the same time, he signaled his intention to hold talks with Bakanov at the earliest convenient opportunity. "We're making preparations for a discussion with my counterpart at the earliest opportunity," Isaacman noted. He did not specify when exactly these contacts might take place.

"Everything you just asked [about] is in some degree of work," the NASA chief noted.