Medical commission finds ISS-74 expedition cosmonauts fit for flight

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The main medical commission has officially declared that the members of the prime and standby crews for Expedition 74 to the International Space Station (ISS) are deemed fit for spaceflight, according to the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center’s Telegram channel.

"The commission scrutinized the medical examination data of the cosmonauts comprising the prime and standby crews for the 74th long-term expedition to the ISS during pre-flight training," the statement reads. "Following the review, it was concluded that Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, Pyotr Dubrov, and Anna Kikina are medically fit for spaceflight."

The commission convened on October 21, with participation from specialists representing the Cosmonaut Training Center’s medical department, the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Defense.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, carrying the ISS-74 crew, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for November 27.