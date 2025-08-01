Acting NASA head confirms need to maintain ties with Russia — Roscosmos chief

CAPE CANAVERAL /State of Florida/, August 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who is currently serving as NASA’s acting administrator, has confirmed the need for the US to maintain ties with Russia’s Roscosmos, said Dmitry Bakanov, director general of the Russian state space corporation.

"Yes, he made it clear at the meeting that we should not cut off relations despite the difficult period in terms of geopolitics, because they are crucial for the safe operation of the International Space Station and the safety of our cosmonauts working in orbit, and, most importantly, it’s about the joint development of technologies. It’s easy to sever [ties], but it won’t be possible to <...> restore them quickly," Bakanov told Russian reporters following a meeting with Duffy.

On Thursday, the heads of the Russian and US space agencies held the first meeting in eight years.