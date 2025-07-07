Launch of Ionosfera-M satellites scheduled for late July — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying Ionosfera-M satellites No. 3 and No. 4 will take place in late July, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said.

"At the Vostochny space facility, the launch pad is being readied for the orbiting of the Ionosfera-M satellites. The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Ionosfera-M satellites No. 3 and No. 4 and additional payload is due in late July," the state corporation said in a statement.

Ionosfera-M satellites are part of a constellation that is being built to monitor the Earth’s ionosphere and the Sun, among other things. For example, they will help study the distribution of ozone in the upper atmosphere and monitor radiation levels.

The constellation will include a total of four Ionosfera-M satellites. The first pair of satellites was launched on November 5, 2024.