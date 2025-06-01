Soyuz MS-28 to be launched from Baikonur at end of November — city head

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. This year, the city of Baikonur is waiting for tourists for the launches in July, September, November and December with most visitors expected to attend the launch of the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft at the end of November, Konstantin Busygin, head of the city administration, told TASS in an interview.

"Traditionally, manned launches are of the greatest interest. The launch of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft is scheduled for the end of November, and we expect, as usual, more than 2,000 visitors for the launch of astronauts. At the other launches - in July, September and December - there will be fewer guests, up to 2,000," Busygin said.

He did not specify what exactly is to be launched from the cosmodrome in July, September and December, but representatives of the rocket and space industry had previously said there were plans to launch the Progress MS-31 cargo ship in July. They also talked about holding the first test launch of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle at the end of December.