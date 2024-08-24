Six aligned planets to be seen on Wednesday morning

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Waning Gibbous Moon will form on the one side from the Sun in the morning on Wednesday, August 28, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium told TASS.

The planets alignment will take a sector within about 160 degrees in the sky. All of them will be to the right from the rising Sun.

If the weather is bright, planets may partly be seen by the unaided eye and the other ones with the use of a binocular with high magnification or a telescope.